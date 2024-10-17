SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 40,674,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 45,652,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after acquiring an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 3,593,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

