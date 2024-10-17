Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.80 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

