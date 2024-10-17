Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 203395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

