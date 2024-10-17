ether.fi (ETHFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $319.49 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, ether.fi has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002343 BTC on major exchanges. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $319.49 million and $94.17 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,511,542 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 203,511,542 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.65778883 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $82,075,881.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

