SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.76, with a volume of 1668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

