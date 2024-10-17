Short Interest in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Grows By 7.7%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,985,000.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FEUZ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $43.00. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $46.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

