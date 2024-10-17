FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 75000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

FTI Foodtech International Stock Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

FTI Foodtech International Company Profile

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

