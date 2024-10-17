Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.70, with a volume of 485124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.