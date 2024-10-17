Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 8.0%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 206,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,036. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 227,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 77.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

