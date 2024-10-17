Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 8.0%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 206,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,036. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
