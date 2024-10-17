Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0604

Energi (NRG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $437,062.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00040451 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,655,546 coins and its circulating supply is 81,651,262 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

