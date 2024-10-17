One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 59,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $351,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,357,816. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

