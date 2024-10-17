Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,117 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,601 shares. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

