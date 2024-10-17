SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 970 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 102,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $223.64 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average is $204.17. The company has a market capitalization of $642.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

