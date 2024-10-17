McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.