Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,432 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total transaction of $1,793,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,409.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,512.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.74.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $887.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $887.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $830.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

