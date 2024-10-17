Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $306.24 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

