Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day moving average is $189.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $205.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

