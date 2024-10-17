FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Position Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $756.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

