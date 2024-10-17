McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

