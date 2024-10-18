Claro Advisors LLC Sells 8,449 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 73,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.74. The stock had a trading volume of 126,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,232. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $384.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

