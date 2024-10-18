Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $125.30 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $125.30 million and $4.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.06 or 0.00011786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,553,062 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

