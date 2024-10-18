DigiByte Hits Market Cap of $116.91 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $116.91 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.10 or 0.00534103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00107309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00232636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00027465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00075020 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,313,703,697 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

