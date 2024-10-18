Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,442 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $585.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $565.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.64. The company has a market cap of $505.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

