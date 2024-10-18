Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.