Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$59.50 and last traded at C$48.07, with a volume of 65214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.03.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

