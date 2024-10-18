Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

