First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.23 and last traded at $114.19, with a volume of 4697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.38.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.