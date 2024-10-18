Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,288,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,608% from the previous session’s volume of 895,182 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $28.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,595,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

