Gray Private Wealth LLC Sells 138 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gray Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.4% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.69.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.11. 656,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $315.57. The stock has a market cap of $227.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

