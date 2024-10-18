Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 1,774,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 449,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Hafnia Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Hafnia Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hafnia
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hafnia in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.
About Hafnia
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.
