Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading 28.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 58,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 182,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector and renewal energy sectors. It focuses on green energy, agriculture, renewable, natural resource, and natural resource related industries. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

