Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.19. Approximately 366,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,114,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after buying an additional 1,288,829 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 95,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,953 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter worth approximately $83,036,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 16.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,956,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,137,000 after purchasing an additional 270,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

