Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.08 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 5811611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

