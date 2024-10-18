Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

Orcadian Energy Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a market cap of £4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.10.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

