Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.66 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 175387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.