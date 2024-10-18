Gray Private Wealth LLC Buys 415 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gray Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,474,936. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average is $209.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

