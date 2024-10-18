Secure Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 290.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after buying an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.96.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

