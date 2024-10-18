Navcoin Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $60,475.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00066695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006369 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 75.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,967.99 or 0.37996388 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.