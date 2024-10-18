Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.56 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00041049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,302,767 coins and its circulating supply is 198,302,698 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

