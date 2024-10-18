Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 36.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $301.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.16 and its 200 day moving average is $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $205.64 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

