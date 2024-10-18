LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $585.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.49 and its 200-day moving average is $544.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

