Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,885 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $145.69 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.59.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

