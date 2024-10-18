Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.95. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

