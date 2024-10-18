The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

