Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 186 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after buying an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 1,260,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.58. 7,373,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

