FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of FedEx by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.40. 1,217,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,971. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.00. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

