Prom Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $102.36 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $102.36 million and $18.14 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00008183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,517.76 or 0.99973441 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00065733 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3274539 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,380,492.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

