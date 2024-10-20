Solchat Price Tops $0.91 (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Solchat has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solchat has a total market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $720,360.70 worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solchat token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 0.92041598 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $604,786.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

