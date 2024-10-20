Analyzing Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 0.57% 0.31% 0.25% Innovid -14.15% -10.97% -8.71%

Volatility & Risk

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 8 0 2.73 Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.13%. Innovid has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.34%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Innovid.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Innovid”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $498.16 million 3.47 $7.24 million $0.01 1,078.00 Innovid $149.54 million 1.84 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -9.10

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Innovid on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

