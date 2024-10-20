McBroom & Associates LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $251.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.71 and its 200 day moving average is $225.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

